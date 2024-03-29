WWE Friday Night SmackDown comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 29, 2024) with a live show emanating from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, featuring the latest build to WrestleMania XL next weekend in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: Jade Cargill makes her first appearance as an official member of the SmackDown roster.

Also on the card: Bianca Belair vs. Dakota Kai in a singles match, two qualifying matches (Street Profits vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory; New Catch Republic vs. Legado del Fantasma) for the Six Pack ladder match at WrestleMania 40, Kevin Owens & Randy Orton vs. Pretty Deadly, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the SmackDown live blog kicks off once the show starts on FOX. It will be below this line here. (Note: Links to illegal streams are prohibited. Pics and GIFs are allowed.)

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 29