HBK names the official main event for NXT Stand & Deliver

NXT’s next premium live event, Stand & Deliver, is scheduled for Saturday, April 6, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event will begin early in the day at 12 pm ET, several hours before WrestleMania 40 night one kicks off.

One of the big attractions on the Stand & Deliver card is a grudge match between Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. A lot of fans hope this match will close out the card, but there’s at least some uncertainty about that decision due to the lack of championship stakes. Could the match actually take a backseat to the NXT title match of Ilja Dragunov vs. Tony D’Angelo?

That matter was cleared up earlier today by NXT head honcho Shawn Michaels. HBK confirmed with Sports Illustrated that Williams vs. Hayes will indeed be the main event of Stand & Deliver:

“The Trick Williams-Carmelo Hayes story has been a driving force of NXT over the past several months. It deserves to be the main event of what is sure to be a memorable NXT Stand and Deliver.”

Well, there you have it. There really wasn’t any other choice, right?

