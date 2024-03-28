Here is Triple H’s latest teaser about Meek Mill coming to WrestleMania 40

We’re only nine days away from WWE WrestleMania 40, the biggest pro wrestling event of the year. This year’s two-night spectacular takes place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on the weekend of April 6 and April 7.

It wouldn’t be WrestleMania without over-the-top superstars entrances and celebrity involvement, and this year will be no different. With that in mind, a commercial aired during this week’s episode of Raw that teased a potential WrestleMania performance from Grammy-nominated rapper Meek Mill, who was born and raised in the host city:

That video led to a social media post where Triple H told Meek Mill to clear his schedule for WrestleMania.

If you need more convincing that Meek Mill is going to perform at WrestleMania, check out this latest teaser video about dreams and nightmares that Triple H posted this evening:

A story of neon dreams… or faded nightmares. You ready for this, @MeekMill? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/deR4sPI1zX — Triple H (@TripleH) March 28, 2024

What do you think about Meek Mill providing the soundtrack for Cody Rhodes’ last chance to finish his story in the main events of WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns and The Rock? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.