Becky Lynch thinks Rhea Ripley might be ‘the worst-booked heel in history’

Becky Lynch is set to challenge Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Going back to last year when Ripley won the SmackDown women’s championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, it’s been clear to me that Rhea is heel. Hell, that fact that she is always standing next to that little shithead Dominik Mysterio is enough to establish that basic fact.

However, Ripley doesn’t often need to take shortcuts to win her matches, and there are plenty of fans that love to cheer for her. As a result, there might be an argument that she isn’t really a babyface or a heel.

With that in mind, Becky Lynch told In The Kliq that fans shouldn’t think about their upcoming match at WrestleMania within the confines of a traditional babyface versus heel dynamic.

“If she is a heel, she’s the worst-booked heel in history. If she’s a babyface, she’s the best-booked babyface in history. But I think she’s a babyface, right? And I think you have to approach that as if she’s a babyface. But she’s a badass, right? She’s a badass. I am also a badass, and we are two very different people. She’s dominant. She is the type that you go there is a superstar. Let me strap a rocket to her, send her to the moon. I’m the one that has always had to overcome. I am the Rocky Balboa in this. And that’s the difference. Now, how do you play to the differences, and how is that interesting? So you can’t be thinking heel and babyface. You have to think why do I not like this person? What is this story? How do we tell that? How do we get people invested?”

