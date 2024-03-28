Undertaker explains why Bray Wyatt should have ended his undefeated streak at WrestleMania

The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar ten years ago at WrestleMania 30. The Dead Man’s record at WrestleMania dropped to 21-1 on that night in 2014. He eventually retired with a 25-2 record at WrestleMania, adding victories over Bray Wyatt, Shane McMahon, John Cena, and AJ Styles, while losing to Roman Reigns.

Undertaker has since revealed that most of his peers thought Vince McMahon made a “horrible” decision to have Brock end the streak. The Dead Man himself has also pointed out that Lesnar was the wrong guy to break the streak, and that Roman Reigns would have been a better choice for that accomplishment.

However, just because Roman would have been a better choice over Brock doesn’t mean he would have been the best choice.

On his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway patreon page, Taker explained why Bray Wyatt was the most logical choice:

“The most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt. Probably of the three, it would have meant more to his career than even Roman’s. For Roman, it would have been very special. But for Bray, there were so many comparisons between the two characters, and the darkness, and the different things. For him to be able to have broke it would have been such a feather in his cap, and in something that would have probably could have extended the character of the Undertaker, in a different capacity. I mean, Bray would have been the in-ring aspect of it, but I think that those characters would have somehow maybe merged together in some kind of higher power type deal. But I think of all the people that it would have helped the most, I think Bray would have been the guy.”

If Wyatt beat Undertaker’s streak, the two characters could have merged together into some kind of higher power? I wonder what exactly Undertaker had in mind there, or how that could have worked in kayfabe.

I’m of the opinion that Undertaker’s streak should have kept going for as long as he kept returning to wrestle, because it became such a valuable hook to watching those WrestleMania shows, and there was too much downside risk in picking the wrong guy to end it. I’m even more convinced of that stance after watching the near perfect way Sting just retired in AEW.

What do you think about Undertaker’s explanation, Cagesiders? Is he right that Bray Wyatt was the most logical person to end his undefeated streak at WrestleMania? Let me know in the comments below.