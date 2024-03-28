Dana Brooke calls WWE star Tiffany Stratton a ‘knock off Barbie’ who loves to steal moves

Former WWE star Dana Brooke is now wrestling in TNA under a new ring name and gimmick, “Ash by Elegance.”

One week ago, WWE star Natalya complimented her former colleague on the execution of her “Rarefied Air” swanton bomb finishing move en route to a win over Seleziya Sparx.

Last night, a fan chimed in by saying that Tiffany Stratton’s version of the move is better. That didn’t sit well with Elegance, who fired shots at Stratton in response:

Funny thing is I’ve been doing it for years & she loves to steal everyone’s moves & gimmicks … knock off Barbie… - — Ash By Elegance (@Ashamae_Sebera) March 28, 2024

“Funny thing is I’ve been doing it for years & she loves to steal everyone’s moves & gimmicks … knock off Barbie…”

Stratton was called up to WWE SmackDown from NXT earlier this year and had a breakout performance at last month’s Elimination Chamber 2024 event in Perth, Australia. Since then, Stratton’s “Tiffy Time” gimmick has quickly gotten over with WWE fans. It would appear that her gimmick isn’t over with the former Dana Brooke, however.

Then again, maybe Ash by Elegance is just playing a heel on social media:

What do you make of Ash by Elegance’s criticism of Tiffany Stratton’s character work and move set in WWE? Let me know in the comments below, Cagesiders.