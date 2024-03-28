AJ Styles threatens to no-show this week’s WWE SmackDown

AJ Styles flew across the world last month to screw over LA Knight in the men’s Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. Knight has been incredibly frustrated since then because The Phenomenal One has done a phenomenal job of avoiding him, mostly by not showing up on SmackDown.

The megastar took matters into his own hands last week by driving to AJ’s home to start a fist-fight. The two men brawled out front before police showed up and arrested LA.

In the aftermath of that incident, Styles is now threatening to no-show this week’s episode of SmackDown at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, if LA Knight is in the building. Here is AJ issuing the ultimatum to General Manager Nick Aldis:

“Here’s the thing, Nick. I’m not gonna be at SmackDown this Friday night, as long as LA Knight’s there. So make sure that he isn’t.”

Do you think Styles will get his way and Aldis will ban Knight from the building? Or does AJ really just want to avoid traveling to the incredibly boring state of Connecticut?

Let me know how you see this situation playing out, Cagesiders.