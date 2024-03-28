Teddy Long says John Laurinaitis is ‘one of the worst pieces of sh*t on this planet’

Former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis is a co-defendant in the Vince McMahon sex trafficking lawsuit that was filed in January by former WWE employee Janel Grant.

Since that explosive lawsuit was filed, a lot of wrestlers have been asked to give their thoughts on the horrific allegations made about McMahon and Laurinaitis. Ronda Rousey made the news last week by trashing Laurinaitis as one of the WWE executives who “can go fuck themselves.”

While reacting to Ronda’s comments on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long accused Laurinaitis of being racist:

“Like I said, I don’t hold my tongue back on John Laurinaitis, one of the worst pieces of shit on this planet...here’s a man that’s gonna stop me from making a living because of the color of my skin, not because I wasn’t doing my job.”

Long and Laurinaitis worked most closely together on-screen in 2012 during the build to WrestleMania 28, where a 12-man tag match of Team Johnny vs. Team Teddy took place, less than one year after Laurinaitis made his kayfabe debut as one of Vince McMahon’s “douchebag yes men” referred to in CM Punk’s famous pipebomb promo.