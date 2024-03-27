 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WWE Speed has a premiere date, and its own championship

The new show will feature three minute matches as competitors vie for the Speed title. It debuts April 3 on X/Twitter.

By Sean Rueter
We’ve been hearing about WWE Speed since the concept was first tested out before a SmackDown show in December of last year. The trial run was apparently a success, as last month the company announced it would debut as a show on X/Twitter sometime this Spring.

Now we know more about Speed, including when it will premiere on Elon Musk’s social media platform. That info all came via this video featuring Corey Graves that was posted earlier tonight (Mar. 27).

The match times have been shortened from the “up to five minutes” limit that came with the February announcement. And that’s not the only new information we got along with the Weds., April 3 premiere date.

The show will also have its own championship. Sounds like the first Speed titleholder will be decided in a tournament.

We still have plenty of questions, like who will be competing in what Graves describes as “a tournament unlike any other”? Or how the show will work after the first champ is crowned, specifically will a new tournament start or does it become a more traditional wrestling program? We figure it will continue for a while seeing as reports are X & WWE have a two year contract. It might also help to know what time the shows will be posted on X... although we presume it will be remain available for on demand viewing any time after its tweeted out.

But this does give us something to mull over ahead of the WrestleMania week debut episode... Excited? Intrigued, at least?

