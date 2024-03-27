NXT gets back over the 600K viewer mark

The ratings and viewership data are in for the Mar. 26 edition of WWE NXT.

According to Wrestlenomics, the show averaged 601,000 viewers and scored a 0.17 rating among 18-49 year olds. That’s a nice 6% rebound from last week’s low-for-year total audience number. The demo rating is down from the Mar. 19 episode, but it’s better than what the show was the three weeks prior to that.

There wasn’t much in the way of noteworthy competition last night, or a particularly noteworthy angle from the show itself, so we’re guessing this is normal fluctuations in the NXT audience.

Feel free to weigh in with any thoughts down in the comments. Next week should be interesting, with the Stand & Deliver go home during WWE’s busiest time of the year. We’ll see how that episode fares. In the meantime...

Here’s a rundown of NXT’s audience and ratings share of the 18-49 demographic over the past year:

