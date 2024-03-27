Mike Rotunda shares why Bray Wyatt isn’t going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year

Despite persistent rumors and speculation, WWE has evidently opted not to add the late Bray Wyatt into their 2024 Hall of Fame class.

But that doesn’t mean the three-time WWE World champion’s presence won’t be felt during the first WrestleMania week since his tragic death last August. A documentary on Wyatt’s life, Becoming Immortal, will premiere on Peacock next Monday — and it sounds special...

Had an opportunity to watch the Bray doc. It is deeply touching and beautifully produced. Could not recommend more. God bless the Rotunda family. — Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 26, 2024

Bray, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, will also be front of mind when his father Mike Rotunda and his uncle & namesake Barry Windham are inducted into the WWE Hall for their work as The U.S. Express tag team.

Mike, who many wrestling fans know better from his Irwin R. Schyster gimmick, spoke to Bill Apter about the WWE Hall of Fame and his son. Like a lot of us, Rotunda thought WWE would want to honor Bray this year. But it sounds like they decided not to at least partly out of respect for the family:

“With Windham passing, I thought they were going to immediately put Windham into the Hall of Fame — which he will be at some point. But I think that WWE reassessed stuff and thought it was too soon to go there with our family and the reactions and the stress on us. “We got a call from WWE. They said, ‘Hunter [Paul “Triple H” Levesque] wants to do a Zoom call.’ We were thinking they were going to tell us what was going to happen at WrestleMania and Hunter said, ‘You guys are going to get inducted. You and Barry. You were a part of the first ever WrestleMania.’ “It’s very flattering, obviously, and actually less stressful on us because of all the stuff that we’ve had to go through with Windham passing, just the mental capacity of it. “Obviously, it’s a great honor because you are getting rewarded for what you spent 40 years doing.”

During his conversation with Apter, Rotunda also talked about how the news of his son’s death was shared with the world — and how Being Immortal came to be:

“I called Triple H when Windham passed away because I didn’t want all kinds of internet crap going out about him and stuff. So Triple H took the reins and let everyone know that Windham had unexpectedly passed. Then later, Triple H called and said we would like to do a documentary so his kids know him when they get older.”

Rotunda’s shared in the past how great WWE’s been to his family since Bray’s death, and it’s something he continued to stress in this interview while singling out a couple legends:

“WWE has been awesome. They just have been very helpful throughout the process with Windham passing. And very generous — and I can’t say enough about that. Along with The Rock, he was sending food here every other day. And people reaching out, Undertaker and so many people.“

The U.S. Express will be honored along with Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, Thunderbolt Patterson, and Muhammad Ali at a ceremony on April 5 in Philadelphia, immediately following SmackDown at the Wells Fargo Center. Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal will hit Peacock on April 1.