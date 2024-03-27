Natalya would love to break Lola Vice’s ankles

She hasn’t been doing much on the road to WrestleMania this year, but Natalya is a Swiss Army Knife WWE can utilize in a variety of ways — and they found one on the Mar. 26 NXT.

The B.O.A.T. answered an open challenge issued earlier in the day by Lola Vice.

With fellow Canadian Karmen Petrovic (who’s had issues with Vice of late, natch) cheering her on, Natalya evaded one of the former mixed martial artist’s kicks and stacked her up for the three count. But in a post-show interview, Nattie hinted that she might not be done with Lola: “I’m just so excited to just entertain the idea of putting her in the Sharpshooter, because she got away a little easy tonight, but I’d love to break her ankles in the Sharpshooter — that would be fun [laughs].”

Is Natalya set for an extended run on WWE’s developmental/third brand? If so, will Lola Vice need a wheelchair? Let us know if you think in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights, including Nat’s win over Vice, from the Mar. 26 NXT:

