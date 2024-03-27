Star-studded WWE Raw held its own against Caitlin Clark

Earlier this month, University of Iowa superstar Caitlyn Clark became basketball’s NCAA Division I overall career scoring leader. The game it happened in was the most watched women’s basketball game of this century. Iowa’s win over Holy Cross last Saturday in the first round of the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament had the the largest ever audience for a women’s tournament game prior to the Final Four.

On Monday night (Mar. 25), Clark & Iowa’s second round game aired opposite WWE Raw.

As expected, the Hawkeyes’ tougher-than-expected win over West Virginia was the highest rated show on cable. That game broke the record Clark’s team set just two nights earlier, with nearly five million viewers and a 2.7 rating among 18-49 year olds.

But with an episode that promoted CM Punk and featured surprise, show-bookending appearance by The Rock, in another strong chapter of this year’s WrestleMania story, Raw’s numbers rose from the week before. According to Wrestlenomics, the Mar. 25 episode averaged 1,729,000 viewers per hour, and a .57 rating in the 18-49 year old demographic. That was good for second place on cable for the night.

And we haven’t even mentioned the The Bachelor! 4.14 million viewers tuned in to watch ABC’s long-running reality show wrap up its 28th(!) season on Monday night. That show did a 0.80 rating in 18-49.

Next Monday could be another slugfest, as Raw will go up against the women’s quarterfinal games (aka the Elite Eight). We don’t know yet if Clark will be there, but is her team makes it WWE have The Rock and Roman Reigns coming in for the red brand’s final push to WrestleMania XL.

We’ll see how that goes. Until we do, here’s a rundown of the past year’s worth of Raw’s numbers:

* Pre-recorded “Best of” show

For complete results and this week’s Raw live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.