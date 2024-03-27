"What Trick Melo Gang built together was special"



Conflict is a funny word because it takes on different meanings given the context. These words recap a wrestling show, which, by nature, overflows with conflict. And then there’s the conflict I feel while covering said show. NXT offered a breezy two hours this week but it didn’t move me. In fact, everything felt like the setup to a much larger and important show next week.

I get it.

The finale before WrestleMania weekend means a lot. There are multiple championship matches, several grudge matches, and it’s the biggest event of the year. Keeping sparring partners a part from each other for a week is usually the smart move. Take, for example, the way they handled Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on this episode. We got three short video packages that told their complete story. One from Melo’s perspective, one from Trick’s, and a final that put the icing on the cake. CM Punk, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Booker T, Johnny Gargano, and Tommaso Ciampa all lent their words and faces, with Tommaso making the bold claim that this upcoming match at Stand & Deliver might be the biggest match in the territory’s history. Those words coming from that man is like dropping a barrel of coal into an old school locomotive.

And like everything presented, it was well done. WWE usually executes these things flawlessly, so it’s no surprise that it looked pretty and presented the most pertinent information. We even got more backstory on Trick, which was sorely needed given his status the past two years as Melo’s man. Stand & Deliver is a homecoming for Trick, which only adds to the story. It’s one thing fighting your former best friend who betrayed you but it’s completely different doing that in front of your family.

Minus that one thing, it left me very meh. Like the rest of the show, it felt like a placeholder. The same goes for the two segments hyping the Women’s championship. Actually, the one time my eyebrows raised came when Lyra Valkyria referenced Charles Xavier and Magneto during her “two paths” speech, implying that Magneto took the bad path. That’s a gross oversimplification of Magneto’s arc and, dare I say, a complete misunderstanding of X-Men as a whole.

But I digress. Those segments, along with most matches clearly serving as setup for either the immediate future or something more long term, just left the show without a sense of urgency. Every match came packed with predictable endings and the blood feuds got only a tad bloodier.

Hence the conflict. While I believe NXT put out a solid product this week, it didn’t give me the excitement I want and need this time of year. Here’s hoping next week’s show delivers that final oomph before they roll into...ugh...Lincoln Field Financial Stadium.

B-Sides

Well, the cat is finally out of the bag. Surprising no one, except Thea Hail, Jacy Jayne finally admitting they were never friends. This revelation came during Thea’s match with Jazmyn Nyx. My question revolved around Thea’s reaction. Would she crumble and throw a tantrum? Or would she take the emotional blow and keep rolling? To my surprise, Thea took Jacy’s slap like a champ and found her way to a W. That seems small but it’s a huge character moment for Thea, and a big step towards the eventual clash with Jacy. The match served its purpose and made Thea look good headed to Philly.

Stacks did his job. That’s the main takeaway from his match with Ilja Dragunov. No way on this earth or the other 51 earths that Stacks gets the W over the NXT champion two weeks before Stand & Deliver. But soften him up a bit? Oh that’s very doable.

They played it smartly with Stacks stomping Ilja’s hand and continuously applying pressure. He stomped, pulled, smashed, and did everything but break Ilja’s fingers. But he did enough so that Ilja felt the pain from his own offense. That’s good stuff.

Tony looked like a satisfied man when the match ended, and sent his consigliere to extend Ilja an invite for their final showdown before Stand & Deliver. Not the biggest moment for the NXT championship but given everything with Melo & Trick, I get it.

Bron Breakker caught a man while sitting on top of another man’s shoulders and executed a power slam. I don’t know what else to say about this cat at this point. He not only makes the impossible possible, but makes it look effortless too.

That’s my big takeaway from the fun main event featuring the Wolf Dogs and Alpha Academy. The stakes were really high for the Alphas (win and you’re in) but Bron & Baron Corbin proved too powerful for Otis and Akira Tozawa.

This was a very fun match that, in retrospect, was a foregone conclusion. The champs weren't losing a couple weeks before their big title match, and the match itself didn’t really put them in jeopardy. Like I said, fun, but ultimately pointless. We got the requisite face-off between the champs and all their Stand & Deliver opponents, which turned into a brawl as the show closed.

I do wonder what’s in store for Alpha Academy at Mania weekend. Chad Gable, as noted on commentary, is busy with Sami Zayn. And with this L, Otis, Maxxine, and Akira may have nowhere to go.

Singles

Ridge Holland retired. I have no idea where this angle is going but for the first time in a few weeks, I’m genuinely curious.

Natayla answered Lola Vice’s open challenge and handed her an L. I love Lola’a character the fire she brings in the ring. She also knows how to sell that character with her moves, like putting Nattie in a submission while sticking out her tongue seductively. She knows what she’s doing. Putting her in a prolonged thing with Nattie is a good step for her.

It’s a triple threat for the North American championship! Dijak and Josh Briggs got wins, so Oba did them both a favor. Still don’t like Oba chuckling through his promos, but I do love the man in the ring. These three together might have produce Stand & Deliver’s most violent match.

Meta-Four are hosting Stand & Deliver. That sounds appropriate and fun. Also a good way to possibly maybe extend this thing between Lash Legend and Trick.

As I said earlier, this was a fine episode. It put more pieces in place and added more fuel to the fire but for the most part, not in compelling ways. Jacy’s slap and Thea’s reaction still feels like the biggest moment of the week and that’s saying something.

But what say you, Cagesiders? Did NXT tread water this week or did they truly bring it? Or something in between?