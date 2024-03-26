North American championship match set for Stand & Deliver

Josh Briggs and Dijak both campaigned for a shot at the North American championship at the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event scheduled for Sat., April 6, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Both bolstered their claim to actually being awarded the shot by show8ing up to this week’s episode of NXT TV and scoring victories in singles matches.

First, Dijak defeated Shawn Spears thanks to an assist from Joe Gacy. Later, Briggs took care of business against Duke Hudson. After, Oba Femi, the current North American champion, decided they were worthy of being his opponents but they’ll have to challenge him together in a triple threat match.

Shortly after, it was announced that the match is official.

Here’s the updated Stand & Deliver lineup: