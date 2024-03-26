Rhea Ripley’s Mount Rushmore of women’s WWE wrestlers

Rhea Ripley joined Logan Paul for an episode of his “IMPAULSIVE” podcast and the entire hour is well worth the watch. They cover a lot of ground, from her cheeky social media presence (literally) on down to her relationship with Dominik Mysterio on screen and Buddy Matthews in real life.

Here, we’re going to cover her Mount Rushmore of women’s WWE wrestlers:

Rhea Ripley (“I’ve gotta put Mami on it. I’ve got to.”) Bianca Belair (“Love Bianca.”) Becky Lynch (“Right now we got beef but I’d go her.”) Charlotte Flair (“My arch nemesis.”)

The original Mount Rushmore was made to showcase Presidents who presided over some of the most important events in the history of this country. If that was the motivation behind this group, it’s a pretty good list, considering everything these four have meant to the women’s division. Most never take it like its originator, though, and instead who they think is best. Even then it’s a pretty good list.

Right?

Here’s the full episode. Again, it’s well worth the watch: