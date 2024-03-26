New report details WWE’s policy on workplace sexual & romantic relationships

As part of their continued reporting on the sexual abuse allegations against Vince McMahon in a lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, Wrestlenomics and Post Wrestling have published WWE’s “Consensual Relationship policy”.

The three-page document covers romantic and sexual workplace relationships. It was first established in June 2023, one year after McMahon was forced to temporarily retire due to a hush money scandal that involved Grant (although she was unnamed at the time). McMahon had returned to his position as WWE’s Executive Chairman at the time the policy was put in place, which was also after the announcement of its sale to Endeavor and merger with UFC as TKO.

The policy reads:

To promote a productive environment, free from conflicts, as well as favoritism and unfair advantage, whether perceived or real, WWE has implemented the following policy and guidelines related to consensual relationships in the workplace. This policy applies to all employees, regardless of rank or title. All employees should recognize the possible negative consequences of romantic, intimate, or sexual relationships in the workplace. Consensual relationships can compromise the integrity of supervisory responsibility, create the potential for abuse of authority or cause problems due to perceptions of favoritism by others. This policy prescribes actions required to address conflicts, and further specifies the situations where consensual relationships are prohibited. A consensual relationship refers to any relationship that is romantic, intimate, or sexual in nature and to which the parties consent. Consensual relationships that might be acceptable in other circumstances may not be appropriate if one of the parties has institutional responsibility, authority or influence over the other or is involved in evaluation of the other. Situations covered by this Policy are distinguishable from sexual harassment, which is covered in WWE’s policy on Equal Opportunity and Non-Harassment which can be found on The Ring. Requirements for Employees in a Consensual Relationship. If an employee is entering, or in, a consensual relationship with another employee, both employees must: • Report the relationship to Human Resources; and

• Cooperate in actions taken to address any conflict of interest. It may be necessary for the executive or manager to assist Human Resources in assessing and addressing any conflict. Addressing conflicts may include: • Transferring one of the individuals to another position; or

• Transferring supervisory, decision-making, evaluative, or advisory responsibilities; or

• Providing an additional layer of oversight to the supervisory role. After any conflict is addressed, the employee(s) who have entered a consensual relationship will certify that they have reviewed and understand the Consensual Relationship Policy and agree to the requirements and expectations of WWE as it pertains to professionalism. (See below.) Affiliated Individuals WWE has relationships with “affiliated individuals” meaning independent contractors (including but not limited to WWE Talent, Vendor Contractors and Freelancers), interns, temporary workers, vendors, and others with whom it contracts. Any employee who has a consensual relationship with an affiliated individual must abide by the Consensual Relationship Policy with respect to the affiliated individual. Prohibitions Regarding Consensual Relationships Consensual relationships are prohibited when effective arrangements to address the conflict cannot be made. An employee shall not conduct performance evaluations, or make decisions regarding salary, promotion, tenure, or continuation of employment for a person with whom he or she has or had a consensual relationship. An employee shall not exercise responsibility (instructional, evaluative, or supervisory) for any affiliated individual with whom the employee has or had a consensual relationship. WWE strongly discourages consensual relationships involving any WWE Board Member, or executive team member such as the CEO, President, CFO, Chief Content Officer, Chief Legal Officer, or Chief Human Resources Officer. These relationships in particular can compromise the integrity of supervisory responsibility and create the potential for abuse of authority or perceptions of favoritism. In the event an executive team member is involved in such a consensual relationship, it must be disclosed in writing to the Lead Independent Director of the Board, in addition to the Chief Human Resources Officer. In the event a WWE Board member is involved in such a consensual relationship, it must be disclosed in writing to the CEO and Chief Legal Officer, in addition to the Chief Human Resources Officer. Employees are encouraged to report any concerns about anything contained in this policy, any violation of law or WWE policies, or any ethical concerns. You can reach our hotline via a secure website anytime at [redacted] or through a dedicated telephone number available 24/7/365, [redacted]. Retaliation against employees who report concerns about consensual relationships is prohibited and constitutes a violation of this policy. Failure to Comply Violation of this policy may result in disciplinary action up to and including termination.

Wrestlenomic’s Brandon Thurston and Post’s John Pollock interviewed a pair of subject matter experts for their report on the policy, both of whom found WWE’s at least somewhat lacking.

Dr. Lisa Mainiero, Professor of Management at Fairfield University in Connecticut, reviewed the document and told Thurston and Pollock:

“This is an ‘okay’ policy, better than most, but still inadequate. However, [WWE] did not address the issue of hierarchical relationships [where one person in the relationship is subordinate to the other] which are certainly a conflict of interest.”

Professor Michael Z. Green, Director of the Workplace Law Program at Texas A&M University’s School of Law comments focused on the section. He also felt the language under the “Prohibitions Regarding Consensual Relationships” header didn’t “go far enough.”

“[I]t should say that if any such officer seeks to engage in a consensual relationship with a subordinate or does engage in a purported consensual relationship with a subordinate, the WWE can consider such action as bad judgment warranting cause for immediate termination from the executive position the person holds.”

While the fact the policy was not in place during McMahon’s involvement with Grant may mean other executives at WWE who were aware of their relationship — as Pollock & Thurston’s reporting on her suit indicates WWE President Nick Khan and COO Brad Blum were — weren’t legally obligated to intervene, Mainiero and Green both say they should have as a practical business matter:

“It is my personal belief that such a power disparity as described here [involving Grant and McMahon] would raise eyebrows and other executives should have gone to HR to alert them to the issue,” Mainiero said. “I find it uniquely vile and disgusting for someone at the CEO level to attempt to engage in what is purported to be a consensually sexual relationship with a lower level subordinate given the power differential,” Green said. “I would say in general that any managers who are aware of such relationships and fail to address it or even condone or support it are also at a minimum making a bad decision and exercising poor judgment,” Green added.

WWE declined to comment on the report from Post and Wrestlenomics, which we strongly encourage you to read here or here.