Thunderbolt Patterson has chosen his WWE Hall of Fame inductor

We’re less than two weeks away from the 2024 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony, taking place Fri., April 5 in Philadelphia. The class looks set, and now we have word of another inductor.

Thunderbolt Patterson has asked journalist and radio host Scott Spears to be a presenter for his Hall of Fame induction. The news comes from the Marion Star, the newspaper for Marion, Ohio where Spears works. The town, about 50 miles north of Columbus, was also a frequent stop for Patterson as he worked the territories in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Star article describes Spears as “an Associated Press award-winning journalist who has interviewed such people as Dr. Maya Angelou, Bill Cosby, Phil Donahue, Betty White and Larry King along with five Ohio governors.” He spoke to the paper about inducting Patterson into WWE’s Hall:

“This is such an honor for me. I have been friends with Thunderbolt for many years, and there is no one more deserving of this honor than him. For him to ask me to induct him is one of the great honors I have ever received, and I don’t take that lightly. “I have been a fan of pro wrestling over the years, and the WWE has been nothing but great during this process.”

Patterson appeared on Spears’ show WGH Talk Radio after being named to this year’s class, and shared his reaction:

“I feel good. It’s something that I dreamed about, and if it had not been for the Lord, it would not have happened.”

Spears will help Patterson take his place alongside the rest of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024: Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, the U.S. Express, and Muhammad Ali. Thus far, Ali’s widow Lonnie is the only other inductor who has been announced for next Friday’s Ceremony in Wells Fargo Center.