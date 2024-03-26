Paul Heyman directs, produces upcoming A&E Biography on Roman Reigns

As all things WWE take over the world ahead of the 40th annual WrestleMania, A&E’s Biography series continues to do its part in telling the stories behind the success of some of WWE’s most memorable legends and events. And this weekend’s documentary is no exception as A&E tells the story of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, courtesy of Paul Heyman.

#BreakingNews: Biography: WWE Legends featuring @WWERomanReigns was directed and executive produced by The Wiseman himself, @HeymanHustle!



Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns airs this Sunday, March 31 on @AETV at 9/8chttps://t.co/Quq0ijra4D pic.twitter.com/YUPtgBNzIt — WWE (@WWE) March 25, 2024

In an article posted by WWE on its website, Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns was directed and executive produced by The Wiseman himself.

“I wanted the most authentic documentary in the history of #WWEonAE,” Roman Reigns said in a statement posted by WWE. “The Wiseman was the only one who could do this story the justice it deserves. There’s so much about me that I’ve never discussed in public before. This is the true story of Joe Anoa’i and Roman Reigns!”

The trailer for the upcoming biography, featuring Heyman, an inductee to this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, is now on WWE’s YouTube channel. The exclusive sneak peek shows legends like Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, and Triple H preparing to acknowledge The Tribal Chief, with Heyman admitting his personal bias will also be on display.

“The opinion you’re about to hear is quite biased. But just because it’s biased, doesn’t make it wrong,” said Heyman in the trailer.

Long before their on-screen pairing, Heyman was often effusive in his praise of Reigns. In 2015, before Reigns’ encounter with Heyman’s then-client, Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania 31, Heyman declared Reigns the greatest of all time, saying, “You’re the guy... you are. Roman Reigns versus any other man in history, my money is on Roman Reigns.”

In 2020, the two came together as both men languished in an ocean of obscurity, with Heyman left alone after Lesnar went home following WrestleMania 36 and as Reigns went into seclusion to be with his family during the pandemic. They reemerged, together, from their exiles later that summer, with their alliance paying immediate dividends as Reigns captured the Universal Championship within a week of his comeback.

While viewers can expect a heavy-handed dose of Heyman laying the praise on thick for his and our Tribal Chief, they can also be sure to learn about the personal struggles of the man known as The Head of the Table as he opens up about his life and career.

Fans of wrestling, history, entertainment, and heartwarming tales alike can learn about and acknowledge the most preeminent performer in sports entertainment history when Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns airs this Sunday night, March 31, on A&E at 9/8 C.