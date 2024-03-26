Andrade debuts new finishing move, teases Dominik Mysterio alliance

Andrade wrestled the first match of his second WWE run on Raw last night (Mar. 25), picking up a win despite a late change of opponent.

It was the latest step of what’s been a slow, methodical reintegration for the former AEW talent since he returned at Royal Rumble. But Monday’s show from Chicago featured numerous signs that El Ídolo will soon be a bigger part of WWE’s on-screen story.

For starters, not only was he back in the ring, but Andrade also finished Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci with a new addition to his arsenal, a twisting neckbreaker variation he calls “The Message”.

Andrade was also spotted chatting up The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio in the background of another scene on Raw...

... which he was asked about by Jackie Redmond in a post-show interview. He told her & everyone to “take it easy”, indicating that more will eventually be revealed about his relationship with Dirty Dom. It seems that could all be part of why Andrade is “waiting for what happens after WrestleMania”.

Maybe Dominik just wants to sit under the learning tree of Charlotte Flair’s “real Latino man”? Are we a few weeks away from getting a third Latino faction in WWE?

Let us know what you think — about the new finisher or the possible post-’Mania Mysterio alliance — in the comments below.