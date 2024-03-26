Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch get personal

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch started their feud by teasing out a confrontation between two of the top stars in the women’s division in all of WWE. It was a simple enough angle to take. It’s been some time since they went at it, and never at the highest level.

Naturally, they set it up to go after it at WrestleMania 40.

Then, a problem — they bounced around a bit much with the story. Lynch at one point made clear she was having some issues with getting back to the top and needed to prove that she is better than Ripley, the hot new blood occupying the tippy top of the mountain. But then they went away from that to a sort of generic approach, just two wrestlers talking trash and Lynch seemed to lose that chip on her shoulder.

This week on Monday Night Raw things took another turn, this time to the deeply personal:

It felt a bit out of place, especially the way Lynch made sure to mention her father never meeting her daughter, but the idea was to generate even more of a rivalry and it did just that.

The match is just a couple weeks away.

Anyway, here are all the videos from Raw this week: