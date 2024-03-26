The Rock shatters secret pact theory with brutal assault on Cody Rhodes

Ever since The Rock returned, many theorized that he was returning to destroy The Bloodline from within. Even when presented with growing evidence that suggests Cody Rhodes could be on the verge of a second consecutive WrestleMania disaster, those desperate for change have maintained that Rhodes and Rock have a secret pact that will lead to the demise of The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Well, take a look at the lead photo at the top of this article.

Does that look like two guys who are in cahoots to tear down Roman Reigns and his family stable?

This week’s Raw started with Cody Rhodes again responding to criticisms from The Rock and Roman Reigns. Rhodes addressed Reigns’ calling him a politician for constantly trying to please the fans. He explained that everything he does, including his mannerisms, is because he acts like a champion in the absence of the real one, Reigns.

Then, as Rhodes led a finger-pointing campaign to the WrestleMania sign, The Rock arrived. Although he entered the ring, he didn’t grab the microphone to address Rhodes or the audience. Instead, Rock whispered something to Rhodes, which appeared to give The American Nightmare the shivers.

Later in the program, Seth Rollins approached Jey Uso before Uso’s main event with Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins said something didn’t feel right, yet vowed that he and Rhodes would have Uso’s back if needed. Sure enough, The Bloodline’s Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa showed up but were quickly under attack by Rhodes and Rollins. Drew McIntyre made a cameo by taking down Rollins out of revenge for a previous assault earlier in the night.

As Rhodes battled with The Bloodline off-screen, Uso speared Nakamura to score the victory. Not long after, cameras cut away to show Rhodes battling The Bloodline when The Rock struck from behind to begin a minutes-long beating that left Rhodes bloodied, all while Rock talked trash to Rhodes while simultaneously speaking into the camera, directing his taunts at momma Rhodes.

It was undoubtedly an uncomfortable scene, yet it should dispel any notions of a covert alliance between Rock and Rhodes. Above all, it raises further doubts about Jey Uso’s loyalty. Despite The Rock and Rhodes’ altercation backstage, it was obvious that the events were broadcast to the arena audience, who reacted audibly to the scenes unfolding on television. If the fans in the arena witnessed the backstage assault, Jey Uso likely did as well.

Which brings up the question: Where was Jey Uso?

In recent weeks, “Main Event” Jey has hinted at a family reunion. During a recent interview, Uso said, “I feel like your boy was the heart of The Bloodline, real talk, you know? And they can add The Rock, man, they can add them all, Uce. It ain’t gonna be Bloodline until Jey Uso’s back.” Days later on Raw, Jey poured his heart out to his twin, Jimmy, saying how much he misses him.

Before this, a Cageside Seats article discussed Jey’s future post-WrestleMania, suggesting that reuniting with his family was his best career move. Many readers argued this would be illogical, likening it to Jimmy’s return to The Bloodline after feuding with Reigns and their brother, Solo Sikoa. For some, Jey rejoining The Bloodline would be a career regression.

But to anyone who watched SmackDown last week, Roman Reigns wore new gear that explains everything.

Family above all.

Why did Jimmy Uso, who led the charge to leave The Bloodline, suddenly return to follow The Head of the Table’s orders?

Family above all.

Why did The Rock, one of the most powerful men in the world and a member of the board of directors for WWE’s parent company, publicly acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief?

The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns because, as Rock put it, Reigns is family. And do you know what they say about family?

Family above all.

Whether Jey Uso comes home remains to be seen. However, it remains a possibility worth entertaining after he was nowhere to be found as his friend and former tag team championship partner was bludgeoned by his family and Final Boss, The Rock.

But regarding any possible clandestine collaboration between Rhodes and Rock, it’s safe to say that theory can “finally” be laid to rest.