CM Punk is apparently a Jim Cornette guy

The relationship between CM Punk and Paul Heyman is well-documented in the wrestling industry, so much so that it has earned Punk the title of being a “Paul Heyman guy,” thanks to their real-life friendship and success as an on-screen pairing.

But during Raw this week, wrestling fans learned something else about the Second City Saint.

CM Punk also appears to be a “Jim Cornette guy.”

Despite being sidelined due to injury, Punk appeared on WWE’s flagship show in his hometown of Chicago. He greeted fans, engaged in trash talk, and took aim at Roman Reigns, who had recently criticized him on Pat McAfee’s show. Before addressing Reigns, Punk took a jab at McAfee, who was on commentary for Raw.

“Pat McAfee, got yourself a little program, I understand,” Punk said. “I apologize. I’m not a daily listener. I listen to the Experience and the Drive-Thru.”

The Experience and the Drive-Thru refer to the legendary yet controversial manager, booker, and podcaster Jim Cornette and his two shows, The Jim Cornette Experience and Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru. In one of his podcasts, Cornette admitted that he became a fan of Punk’s after hearing him speak on WWE TV.

“I’m not going to say that CM Punk is my idea of Ric Flair or Ricky Steamboat in the ring,” said Cornette, “but he has a unique promo ability. And the way he thinks about things, all of his shit is logical and makes sense. And he also has the guts to stand up for himself.”

During Punk’s tumultuous run in AEW, Cornette frequently supported Chicago’s favorite wrestler, influenced by Cornette’s past interactions with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. His support grew stronger after Punk’s backstage altercation with the trio following AEW’s All Out in 2022. Cornette’s admiration for Punk is evident, as he frequently sings his praises and variations of Punk’s entrance theme, “Cult of Personality.”

While Jim Cornette is considered the voice of pro wrestling by many, his singing ability falls a bit short. Despite this, Cornette’s lack of musical talent likely won’t discourage him from singing in the future, according to his co-host Brian Last, after Punk acknowledged Cornette with a wink and a nod.

This is only going to encourage him to sing more. — The Great Brian Last (@GreatBrianLast) March 26, 2024

“This is only going to encourage him to sing more.”

What do you make of CM Punk being a Cornette guy, Cagesiders? Will you be tuning in to the less-than-melodic sounds of Jim Cornette as he crows about Punk in the future?

Let us know what you think in the comments section.