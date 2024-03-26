WWE NXT results, live blog (Mar. 26, 2024): Wolf Dogs vs. Alpha Academy

Here's a place to check the results and comment along with the newest episode of WWE NXT, airing live on Tuesday night at 8 pm Eastern time slot on USA Network.

Advertised for the Mar. 26 show from the WWE Performance Center: NXT Tag champs Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker take on Alpha Academy’s Otis & Akira Tozawa, and if Maxxine Dupri’s men can pull out a win they’ll be apart of the Tag title match at Stand & Deliver!

We’ll also see NXT champion Ilja Dragunov go one-on-one with Channing “Stack” Lorezno, the right-hand man of his WrestleMania weekend challenger, Tony D’Angelo. Shawn Spears takes on Dijak, while two members of Chase U will be in action as we get Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs & Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nix. Ridge Holland will follow-up on his cryptic social media video from last weekend, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams get the “Prime Target” treatment... and more!

WWE NXT RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 26