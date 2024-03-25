The Rock makes surprise appearance at Raw in Chicago

The Rock was announced for Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn next week, the final stop for the red brand before WrestleMania 40. He was not announced for this week’s show in Chicago but I’ll be damned if he didn’t make a surprise appearance to interrupt a Cody Rhodes promo.

IF YA SMELL...@TheRock just shocked us all by showing up on #WWERaw!!! pic.twitter.com/4yu2b1uzCC — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2024

And one hell of a staredown ensued, with the two earning “this is awesome” chants while still standing across the ring from each other.

Then, The Rock whispered something to him, something that had Rhodes awfully upset, and then he slowly exited stage left. The fans at the Allstate Arena responded with “Rocky sucks” chants while the Brahma Bull simply smiled before turning around and heading backstage.

And that was it.

Rhodes was left looking utterly mindblown in the ring while the rest of us are simply confused over what that was all about. At the very least, The Rock didn’t straddle the babyface/heel line. So there’s that.

