CM Punk will be a special guest commentator at WrestleMania 40

CM Punk recently promised to be at WrestleMania 40, saying he couldn’t miss the show in PHILadelphia, injured or not. Just two weeks away from the big weekend, he made his return to television on Monday Night Raw in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. Would he be there to set up whatever he is he may be doing at the “Showcase of the Immortals?”

Thankfully, he confirmed once again that he will indeed be at WrestleMania. Sadly, he’s not yet medically cleared but his mouth still works just fine.

He teased hosting the show, he teased doing commentary for the show, he even teased being a special guest referee on the show for a certain world title match.

But he also had an open mic so he decided to take some shots at those taking shots at him — Roman Reigns got it (I’m on the way up and I’ll be seeing him on his way back down soon), Seth Rollins got it (he wears high heels now and has bad knees, but he’s got it coming to him), and then The Rock even got it, even though he hasn’t had anything to say. “His arms were just too short to box with god,” he called back.

And then, of course, Drew McIntyre, Mr. DM Hunk himself. Finally, then, a confrontation would ensue. Sure enough, McIntyre hit the scene and Punk demanded, medically cleared or not, he get his “bitch ass in here!”

It was a pretty damn good confrontation too, with the two exchanging some pointed barbs. McIntyre invited Punk to be a special guest commentator for the WrestleMania title match against Rollins, which finally brought Seth out to the party. He took a poll of the crowd, asking them if they want Punk to be special commentator. They cheered as though they did, but then chanted for him to be the special guest referee.

Eventually, Rollins said he would prefer he be on commentary so he could narrate his finest hour. Punk agreed, and now it’s set.

It’s not much but, hey, it’s something!

