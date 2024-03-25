Why Becky Lynch wants her match to open WrestleMania 40

It hasn’t been as much of a talking point as it has in years past — probably because with The Rock on hand for a weekend-spanning storyline, there’s no doubt about what matches will close the two nights of WrestleMania XL — but this will be the third straight year a women’s match won’t main event the Showcase of the Immortals on either Saturday or Sunday.

WWE’s been building to Becky Lynch’s showdown against Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley for months, but it’s clear that won’t get the nod over The Rock & Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins on Night One or the Reigns/Rhodes rematch on Night Two.

Lynch is unfazed by that. Partly, that’s because she’s one of a handful of women who can say they’ve ever main event-ed ‘Mania (and one of only three who can say they went on last for the entire event). But it’s also because her preferred spot for this year, and anytime she can’t go on last, is to go on first.

As she told ClutchPoints while promoting her new memoir:

“Nah, man, I’m not worried about card order. I would love to open the show. I would love that. I’ve never opened WrestleMania before. “And to open this one, as big as it is in Philadelphia, I’m just putting that out there. It would be pretty cool because if it’s not the main event, I always want to be the opening spot — it’s always a great place on the card because people are so excited.”

She revealed another reason while clarifying that she’s specifically talking about Night One. The Man wants to finish her business so she can relax and what her man do his:

“Ooh, night one. I would love to open the whole of WrestleMania, you know what I’m saying? Just [to] be that first match for that whole event. “[Opening the show will] give me enough time that I can relax and really enjoy Colby [Lopez, Seth Rollins’ real name] main eventing WrestleMania and getting to watch him do that because that will be so special.”

In addition to main eventing April 6 at Philadelpha’s Lincoln Financial Field, Rollins will also defend his WWE World Heavyweight championship against Drew McIntyre on the 7th.

Will Becky get her wish? We’ll find out in less than two weeks.