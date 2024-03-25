Of course Drew McIntyre went to Mindy’s Bakery while WWE’s in Chicago

As we were just recently reminded, Drew McIntyre will not pass up an opportunity to reference CM Punk’s tumultuous time in AEW. Even still, we weren’t quite prepared for McIntyre to make this particular stop while WWE’s in Punk’s beloved hometown of Chicago for Raw.

You may recall that during his appearance at the post-All Out media scrum back in 2022, Punk didn’t just say a bunch of things that would prompt Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks to swing by his locker room for what we now refer to as “Brawl Out”. He also enjoyed some quality snacks from Chi-town’s Mindy’s Bakery.

Guess where Drew went, sporting his spiffy new handcrafted “DM Hunk” merch?

And I was really hungry pic.twitter.com/JKrjiizoiI — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 25, 2024

If Drew had just read the many, many online reviews wrestling fans wrote for Mindy’s back when Punk was still with AEW, he’d have known Mindy’s was closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. You’d think a guy who’s clearly pretty internet savvy would have Google-d the place before making the trip. The hours are right there on Mindy’s website. Unless... y’all don’t think McIntyre just wanted troll Punk via one of his favorite local merchants, so you?

We’ll see if anything pops off between DM and CM when they’re both on Raw tonight (Mar. 25).