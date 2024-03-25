Shayna Baszler, Buddy Matthews & CM Punk have fun with Rhea Ripley’s stinkface

WWE Women’s World champion Rhea Ripley channeled her inner Rikishi at a house show in Springfield, Illinois on Saturday night (Mar. 23), and the wrestling world is still recovering.

It’s not just fans crying “¡Mamí!” after Ripley backed it up into Nia Jax’s face, either. Shayna Baszler got to act out what a lot of people were doing in the replies and comments beneath clips of the spot... volunteering to take Jax’s place the next time Rhea uses the move. Nia, apparently not wanting anyone else to experience what she & the champ shared, denied Baszler the satisfaction.

One person Jax can’t deny is Ripley’s real life-fiancé. AEW’s Buddy Matthews let the world know that the move is part of the couple’s regular routine.

Weekly occurence for me! — Buddy Matthews (@SNM_Buddy) March 24, 2024

Meanwhile, CM Punk is teasing something inspired by Rhea’s live event antics for his return to Raw tonight. In the same Instagram Story, Punk also seems to be hinting he might do something that we can add to the whole WWE profanity double standards controversy...

Which will be more over with the masses: Ripley’s Stinkface or Punk’s Liplock? We think we know, but give us your prediction in the comments below.