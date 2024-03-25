SmackDown had its worst numbers of the year opposite March Madness

The Mar. 22 SmackDown was the first episode of WWE’s Friday night show that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wasn’t on this month. But that’s not the reason WWE’s blue show had its smallest audience and lowest demo rating since Dec. 29, 2023 — not the main one, anyway.

No, the reason would be the record-setting numbers CBS and TNT Sports are touting for the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, aka March Madness, last week. According to Programming Insider, the two games (Duke’s win over Vermont and James Madison’s upset of Wisconsin) and ancillary coverage that CBS had on Friday night opposite SmackDown drew 4,970,000 viewers and did a 1.32 rating among 18-49 year olds.

Those were the only things on broadcast TV that did better in the demo though, so it’s not exactly bad news. Per Wrestlenomics, last Friday’s SmackDown had a total audience of 2,235,000 and did a .61 rating with the 18-49 crowd. Both are better than the same week in 2023, which was also up against the NCAA Tournament.

And this Friday’s show will also run against multiple third round games, better known as the Sweet Sixteen. And as of right now, neither The Rock nor Roman Reigns are advertised for this week’s SmackDown.

We’ll see how that show does. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of the show’s performances over the past year:

* Aired on FS1

** “Best of” clip show

