Here’s the trailer for WWE’s new John Cena-produced docuseries

Shortly after last year’s WrestleMania 39. it was announced that John Cena would be executive producing a new WWE docuseries for Roku.

At the time, the show was called WWE: Recruits. It was described as following “a group of young men and women competing to earn one of the most sought-after titles in all of entertainment: WWE Superstar.”

We now have a trailer for the show, released to promote it ahead of it’s debut next Mon., April 1 in the build to WrestleMania XL. It has a new name, WWE: NexGen, but the focus remains the same.

The two-minute preview showcases Cena, WWE Chief Talent Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative (and NXT’s front man) Shawn Michaels, NXT head coach Matt Bloom, and Big E talking about or working with several of the people who attended WWE’s pre-’Mania tryout in Los Angeles last April. We also get introductions to some of the prospects whose journey we’ll presumably follow throughout the series.

These athletes are the future of the @WWE. From executive producer John Cena, stream all access docuseries #WWENextGen free on April 1. Only on @therokuchannel. pic.twitter.com/RsTZm0SWkR — Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) March 25, 2024

When the show was announced last spring, it was listed as eight episodes.

Does WWE: Next Gen seem like something you’ll be adding to your wrestling-viewing schedule?