Seth Rollins shows questionable behavior ahead of WrestleMania

When the going gets tough, World Champion Seth Rollins gets going by getting as far away from danger as possible.

On Sunday (March 24), Rollins teamed with Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania XL to defeat the Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at a live event in Rockford, IL. Despite the victory, Rollins showed a questionable attitude during a heated moment in the match before passing the buck to his WrestleMania tag team partner.

After multiple failed shoulder tackle attempts to Solo, Seth gives up and tags in Cody #WWERockford pic.twitter.com/udi3rSM9Fz — Jaime (@jaimep523) March 25, 2024

After running into Sikoa with a shoulder tackle that nearly wiped Rollins out, The Visionary said, “To hell with this,” and immediately tagged in Rhodes before taking a seat on the ring steps. A stunned Rhodes looked on, unsure of what to make of his ally’s actions, as ringsiders got a good chuckle from what they perceived to be a comedic spot in the exhibition.

However, as the saying goes, “In a joke, people mean things.”

In recent months, Rollins’ authenticity has been questioned multiple times. After declaring himself a fighting champion, Rollins, rather than relinquishing his championship, took his title into hibernation as he rehabbed from an injury. Along the way, he bragged about breaking up The Shield. During a recent verbal confrontation between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, Rollins’ selfish behavior was a topic of conversation as Reigns chided Rhodes for trusting 2024’s version of Benedict Arnold.

Was Rollins, a known joker, simply having fun in an intimate setting? Can the Crybaby Crusader trust a celebrated traitor?

Holy questions, Batman!

It looks like fans will have to tune in next time — same Raw time, same Raw channel — to find out.