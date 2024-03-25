WWE Monday Night Raw comes waltzing back into our lives tonight (Mar. 25, 2024) from the Allstate Arena just outside Chicago, Illinois, featuring the latest build to the WrestleMania 40 extravaganza early next month in Philadelphia.

Advertised for tonight: CM Punk makes his return to television in front of the home crowd, Sami Zayn takes on “Big” Bronson Reed, Jey Uso squares up with Shinsuke Nakamura, Ivar gets the chance to steal the show again, this time with Andrade, Ricochet attempts to continue his run through Judgment Day with a match-up against JD McDonagh, Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Raw live blog will kick off once the show starts on USA Network. It will be below this line here. Reminder: GIFs and pics allowed, but no links to illegal streams, please.

WWE RAW RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR MAR. 25