Raw airs tonight (Mar. 25) with a live show from Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois. This is the fifth episode of Raw during the six week build towards WrestleMania 40, which takes place on the weekend of April 6 and April 7.

Don’t count CM Punk out of WrestleMania just yet

WWE is in the Chicago area tonight, and that means it’s time for hometown hero CM Punk to return to Raw. Punk’s presence will sell tickets and get the big hometown pop, but there could be something much bigger going on here after Punk has been the butt of weekly jokes by Drew McIntyre for the better part of two months.

Drew is the guy who injured CM at Royal Rumble and ensured that he won’t compete on this year’s WrestleMania card. Not only that, but Drew essentially took CM’s apparent spot in a WrestleMania match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. McIntyre and Rollins don’t see eye-to-eye on much of anything these days, but one thing they readily agree on is that CM Punk is an toxic entitled jackass who deserves every bad thing that happens to him. Now that CM is back on Raw, he finally has a chance to stick it to both of them tonight.

How so? That’s easy. All Punk has to do is ask Raw General Manager Adam Pearce to add him to the WrestleMania card as the special referee for McIntyre vs. Rollins. That will definitely piss off both men while also adding an extra layer of intrigue to their title match at WrestleMania. Drew and Seth have already faced off multiple times for the belt over the last six months, so WWE should add a twist to their WrestleMania match by adding Punk to it in this form. Phil has already stated he’ll be in Philadelphia for WrestleMania, so WWE might as well give him a major role on the actual broadcast.

Will CM Punk explore non-wrestling options like that tonight to find a way to get officially added to the WrestleMania card and drive his enemies nuts, or is he really just showing up tonight on Raw for a hometown pop and nothing more? You’ll have to tune in to Raw to find out.

The rest of the card

Jey Uso is booked against his brother Jim at WrestleMania and is also watching Cody Rhodes’ back in his war against The Bloodline. That’s why Jey will be a pretty big favorite tonight when he steps in the ring with Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match.

Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed is also scheduled for tonight’s card. Sami eliminated Bronson from a gauntlet match a couple weeks ago, so Bronson is extra motivated to flatten him tonight. Chad Gable doubts that Sami has what it takes to beat Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40, but maybe he’ll change his mind when he sees what Sami does to Bronson on Raw.

Andrade went the easy route a few weeks ago in his first match back on Raw by stepping in the ring against jobber Apollo Crews. He moves up the ladder tonight for a bout against Ivar, whose job of late is to have good matches but lose.

Candice LeRae’s new mean streak is paying off with wins, and she gets to add one more to the ledger tonight when she squares off with Ivy Nile in a singles match.

Ricochet beat Dominik Mysterio last week on Raw, and he continues his tour against The Judgment Day tonight by fighting JD McDonagh. I think JD is the lowest ranking member of The Judgment Day, so Ricochet should theoretically have an easier time winning this week.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- Now that Becky Lynch has conquered Nia Jax, there are two weeks left for Becky and Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley to really ramp things up and maybe even cross the line as they prepare for their championship bout at WrestleMania 40. For what it’s worth, there’s a good chance The Man is physically exhausted after going through the grinder in recent weeks against Liv Morgan and Jax, whereas Ripley has been coasting of late, wrestling zero matches on TV over the last month.

- Cody Rhodes is no dummy and is well-prepared for faction warfare against The Bloodline and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. That being said, will Paul Heyman show up again to Raw to try messing with Cody’s head, or will Jim Uso and Solo Sikoa try to find Cody backstage for a quick ambush at a time when Seth Rollins and Jey Uso aren’t around to help?

- New Day, DIY, and Awesome Truth are all qualified for the Six Pack tag team ladder match for the Undisputed WWE tag team championship at WrestleMania. Will they spend the next two weeks fighting each other as they tune up for fight, or will they instead focus their efforts on weakening Damian Priest and Finn Balor?

- It looks like there’s room for a Women’s tag team championship match at WrestleMania. Will Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have to make a joint announcement about how those belts will be defended at the biggest pro wrestling show of the year? Is this the best chance that wrestlers like Liv Morgan and Nia Jax have for making it onto the WrestleMania card?

- Where the f*** is Omos?

What will you be looking for on Raw?