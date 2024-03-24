Jimmy Uso got a vote of NO YEET after SmackDown went off the air

After a heated faceoff between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, SmackDown ended with a tense standoff between Reigns and the Bloodline and Rhodes alongside Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. But there was more to come after SmackDown went off the air.

Jey Uso made another bid to wrest the Intercontinental Championship from Gunther. But his best efforts were for naught as interference by his brothers, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, cost him the match. Afterward, Rhodes returned and helped drive Sikoa from the ring, setting up a confrontation between him and Jey against Jimmy.

Outnumbered, Big Jim tried making nice with his twin, Rhodes, and everyone else at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI, by engaging in a YEET-off. Unfortunately for Jimmy, the crowd wasn’t feeling it.

After #wwe #smackdown The Usos and Cody Rhodes had a “Yeet” off



Poor Jimmy, he just wasn’t getting it



This was so fun to watch! pic.twitter.com/Wqsw4IgPUJ — Christine (@ShiningPolaris) March 23, 2024

After failing to hype the crowd, Jim’s little brother Jey showed him how it’s done, slowly raising his arms before dropping them fast as the fans responded, “YEET!” Rhodes then took a turn and also saw a positive reaction from the crowd before encouraging Jimmy to try again.

Jim once again failed to connect with the audience. However, Jey’s superkick to Jim’s grill as he descended from the corner was right on target, knocking out his slightly older brother cold.

While such frivolity played nicely post-SmackDown, it will be no laughing matter when Jimmy and Jey face each other one-on-one at WrestleMania. Last week on Raw, Jimmy and Jey met eye-to-eye days after Jimmy accepted Jey’s challenge to a match at WWE’s premier event. The segment ended with Rhodes coming to Jey’s rescue after he suffered a brief beatdown at the hands of Jimmy and Solo Sikoa.

Who are you pulling for at the Showcase of the Immortals, Cagesiders? Are you Team YEET or Team No YEET? Also, how do you think their matchup will compare to past ‘Mania showdowns between brothers like Bret and Owen Hart?

Sound off in the comments section.