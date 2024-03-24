Rhea Ripley gets cheeky with Nia Jax in Springfield

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her title on Saturday (March 23) at a WWE live event in Springfield, IL, on the Road to WrestleMania with a victory over former tag team champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a triple threat match.

As Ripley enjoyed the fruits of victory, Jax had more than the bitter taste of defeat in her mouth. Jax, who often takes delight in rubbing her posterior in the face of her opponents, got to sample her own medicine, courtesy of Mami.

My view of the best moment from tonight's show was so good. #WWESpringfield pic.twitter.com/NE22fN1H6G — Angel (@NotYourBoo2698) March 24, 2024

With Jax seated stunned in the corner of the ring, Ripley hiked up her wrestling gear to reveal a full moon over Springfield. Next, she backed full force into the corner and smothered Jax with her derrière. The move enraged Jax, who stood up furious and ready to strike, but it was to no avail, as Ripley’s might (and rump) were too much for her and Baszler to overcome.

An alternate video, showing the devastating maneuver in slow motion, was also uploaded to social media. In it, Jax’s head is rocked back hard as Ripley charges in buttocks-first. As she begins to stifle Jax with a vicious bottom wiggle, Jax’s head is seen violently whipping from side to side.

No doubt, a case of poetic justice for Jax, who was made the butt of her own joke.

Elsewhere on the card, Seth Rollins continued to shed ring rust for WrestleMania XL as he partnered with Cody Rhodes to defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Two weeks ago, Rollins returned to the ring after a nearly two-month hiatus due to a knee injury in January. He teamed with The American Nightmare to secure a pair of victories over the Bloodline, similar to his performance in Springfield. The squad’s recent success comes before they headline night one of WrestleMania against Roman Reigns and The Rock.