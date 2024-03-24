Bayley has nothing but trust in Triple H

It’s no secret that quite a few folks had issues with how Vince McMahon ran WWE creatively speaking. Stories would stop and start and stop again, important plot points would go without a payoff, pivots here, there, and everywhere — it was often a mess. And it created a lack of trust.

Since taking over, Triple H has done well to endear himself to talent by simply doing the opposite of all that. You can see how well it’s worked out in quotes like the one Bayley gave the Daily Mail when asked about what it’s like working with him during a hot time in the business:

“Yeah, I think about that all the time, how lucky I feel to be a part of it, just to be there while he’s in this streak of changing the business and changing what our fans are used to seeing on TV, even the little subtle things on TV, the changes that are happening, and the progression of characters and the amount of different characters that you get to see every single week, I feel so grateful to be a part of it. “But the fact that I’m a Royal Rumble winner, and I’m having a title match at WrestleMania. It’s crazy, and it’s beautiful, and it’s refreshing, it’s just one of those things where you feel like you could trust the process. People say that all the time, trust the process, trust the process, but it’s like, I didn’t feel like it was ever going to pay off. There have been times like that. But right now I trust Triple H, and I trust him to, not just for me, but do the best for my character and my story. He really has the best interest in everybody in the show and the product at WWE. And I don’t know if it’s because he’s been there before, if he cares about it so much, or just how he just wants to approach it or a combination of everything. But this guy, I can lose every match every single year and know that he’s still got my back.”

Of course, Bayley is in a top program right now and will be challenging for the women’s championship at WrestleMania 40 in a marquee match, so you could argue it’s easier for her to be pleased with the booking. But up and down the card, it’s clear Triple H has done a fine job with a loaded roster of talent when there’s only so much TV time to go around.