Three new matches announced for Raw in Chicago

WWE was in Springfield for a house show last night and just before said event, Raw General Manager Adam Pearce shot a video for Twitter announcing three new matches for Monday Night Raw this week in Chicago.

“I’ve got three big singles matches on tap for Monday Night. You will see Ivar taking on Andrade. In addition, you’re going to see Sami Zayn go one-on-one with ‘Big’ Bronson Reed and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso will oppose Shinsuke Nakamura. All that and so much more.”

Those latter two matches are the most storyline heavy related to WrestleMania but Ivar vs. Andrade has the potential to steal the show, whether it’s a standard episode of Raw or not. Ivar has been tearing the house down with everyone, there’s no reason to think he won’t do the same with someone as talented as Andrade.

The full line up for Raw this week: