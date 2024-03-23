Sami Zayn is happy with his WrestleMania match

During a conversation with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Sami Zayn spoke on his place on the WrestleMania 40 card. It’s been tough to follow up on everything he did leading into and at last year’s event, as he headlined night one winning the tag team titles alongside Kevin Owens, taking down The Bloodline’s Usos in the process.

It was big.

How do you top it?

The reality, at least in this case, is you can’t. Zayn was never going to be the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns, so instead he’s been moved down the card for a feud with the longest reigning Intercontinental champion of all time, GUNTHER.

And he’s satisfied with that (transcription via Wrestling Observer):

“I think it’s pretty big for sure. Coming off of last year where I found myself in a really just - you know, let’s call it right place, right time. But I caught a lot of steam and a lot of momentum heading into WrestleMania over the six months or so leading into it and ended up in the main event. And any time you do something big, you know, I think in anything, I think in any field, not just as a wrestler or an artist or a whatever, but when you’re able to accomplish something, there’s always sort of like, ‘Oh, now what’ on the other side of it. It’s hard to sometimes keep that up, or wonder what’s next, what could you do to top it, or anything like that. And if you watch WWE, you see how fast things move. And I’m just… I feel very lucky to be in a pretty good position a year later challenging the longest reigning, most dominant Intercontinental Champion of all time. And if you’re not in that top, top match with, let’s say, Cody and Roman or The Rock or whatever, now I’d say this is the biggest match outside of that that you could possibly want to be in. So I’m pretty grateful to find myself in that spot, and I’m excited about it.”

He’s got the best possible perspective he could have on the situation, especially considering a not insignificant number of fans who wanted Chad Gable to have this spot. Either way, it’s good to see a wrestler of his caliber in a high stakes match at one of the biggest shows of all time.