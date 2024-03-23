The Rock calls WWE profanity double standard report ‘complete horsesh*t’

Rumors of WWE talent being upset about WWE having a double standard on profanity in television and social media promos have been swirling in the wake of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson saying things like “fuck your story” to Cody Rhodes. Specifically, some in the locker room are allegedly calling foul because Rocky’s more R-rated work arrived shortly after a memo from management about the importance of keeping things PG.

After a racier promo from Rhodes on the Mar. 18 Raw, it almost seemed like those stories may have been leaked to make it seem like Cody was defying management himself to add heat to his WrestleMania XL program involving Rock, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and others. They persisted however, and made the rounds again yesterday (Mar. 22) after being recapped and fleshed out in the latest Wresting Observer Newsletter.

In 2024, every report from the wrestling media (aka the dirt sheets) is aggregated by one of dozens of social media accounts that share news — or “news” — for engagement. And it was one of those that Johnson replied to in order to emphatically deny the WON’s report.

This story is complete horseshit — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 23, 2024

It’s clear what Rock is saying about Wrestlelamia’s tweet. It’s less clear if Wrestlelamia is accurately passing along what was in the WON.

Now, Dave Meltzer’s writing isn’t always the clearest. But what he actually put in his latest Newsletter doesn’t sound like TKO is unhappy that Rock’s not adhering to their memo. Instead, it seems talent thinks Rock should want to adhere to the memo to set an example for the rest of the roster.

Here’s what’s in the WON on that:

The talent was told that because the company was publicly traded and the wishes of TKO management was to be TV-PG. The feeling was that if he’s on the board, if anything, he should be he one following the rules to set the example.

It ends up making this 21st century version of the Telephone Game all the more confusing. Or perhaps it doesn’t — “complete horseshit” is language designed to shut the whole story down, all the way to its roots. And the Newsletter does include the “Vince McMahon era” remark from an anonymous source, which given the possible connotations of that, is probably what Johnson was more interested in calling BS on:

But one person noted that there was a feeling that the era of Vince McMahon’s double standards for his handpicked stars and for everyone else was over, and then Johnson shows up and it’s exactly the same.

We’ll see how this plays out from here. For now, Rock’s tweet has raised the story’s profile... but probably only for the few minutes anything stays top of mind online these days.

Let us know what you make of this whole kerfuffle in the comments below.