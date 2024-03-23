Some places do power rankings. Here at Cageside, we do a stock report.

In this weekly series, we identify three Superstars (or groups of Superstars) who are on their way up, and three that are moving in the opposite direction. After a busy week that included Jade Cargill officially signing with SmackDown, Andrade having an interesting chat with The Judgment Day, and LA Knight arrested for attacking AJ Styles at his house, a lot of fortunes were changed.

With that in mind, let’s see whose stock decreased the most this week:

Stock Down #3: Jinder Mahal & Indus Sher

Remember back in January when Jinder Mahal had a promo battle with The Rock, challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, and was the talk of the town after Tony Khan shit on him? That buzz ended up doing nothing for Jinder, who reappeared on Raw this week to manage the very serious Indus Sher tag team to a loss against the Awesome Truth comedy team. As a result, Jinder and Indus Sher no longer have a path to making the card at WrestleMania 40.

Stock Down #2: Nia Jax

Nia Jax has been pushed strong by WWE ever since she returned to the company last September. However, her role over the last month has been to put over both Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch in separate matches as those two women move on to bigger and better things against each other at WrestleMania 40. Jax is now running out of time to find a spot on the WrestleMania card after losing a Last Woman Standing match to Lynch on this week’s Raw.

Stock Down #1: Authors of Pain

Akam & Rezar have competed in three official matches since returning to WWE in January as part of The Final Testament with Karrion Kross. AOP tore through some jobbers in mid-February and then beat the Street Profits one week later for their first two wins, but they lost against the Street Profits in a rematch on last night’s SmackDown. This rematch actually had stakes to it, as it was part of a mini tournament to determine which teams will compete in a Six Pack ladder match for the tag team titles at WrestleMania. In other words, this was AOP’s most important match since their return, and they dropped the ball.

Now let’s see whose stock increased the most this week:

Stock Up #3: Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

The best segment on this week’s SmackDown was a quick backstage scene in Nick Aldis’ office where Randy Orton showed up outta nowhere to accept Kevin Owens’ offer to be his tag team partner next week, leading to Owens punching out Pretty Deadly in one swift motion. Owens gleefully blurting out “I did it! Randy I did it! Look!” was the line of the night. I don’t know if WWE has any plans to keep Owens and Orton tied together after WrestleMania, but this is the kind of segment that’s very effective at getting them over as a team.

Stock Up #2: Dominik Mysterio

Most wrestlers aren’t having a good week when they start things off by losing against Ricochet on Raw, but that little shithead Dominik Mysterio quickly changed his destiny with a surprise appearance on SmackDown where he screwed over his deadbeat dad. Dom instantly went from a guy who didn’t have a clear direction at WrestleMania, to someone who might have a chance to once again step into a heated match with Rey Mysterio at the biggest show of the year.

Stock Up #1: Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes stopped shedding tears on this week’s Raw and instead cut a fiery promo on The Rock where he put that “whiny bitch” in his place. Then he showed up on SmackDown for a face-to-face confrontation with Roman Reigns and proved to be Roman’s equal on the chessboard, bringing out Jey Uso and Seth Rollins to counteract The Bloodline’s attempt to ambush him. These segments went a long way towards establishing that Cody is different from the other babyfaces who have previously failed against The Bloodline, and that he’s well on his way to becoming the face of WWE when he beats the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

There you have it, Cagesiders. Whose stock do you think changed the most this week?