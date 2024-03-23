Bianca Belair faces consequences, set to battle Dakota Kai next week

If the saying “The enemy of my enemy is my friend” is true, then logically, the friend of one’s enemy should be considered one’s enemy.

However, Bianca Belair disregarded such logic and found out the hard way that no good deed goes unpunished.

After getting smashed this week for coming to the aid of her comrade Naomi, Belair must now learn an even harsher lesson when she faces Dakota Kai next week on SmackDown. In a digital exclusive, Kai offered a menacing warning to the former Women’s Champ, Belair.

“You know what I have that you don’t? A crew, all right? A crew that’s been standing tall on SmackDown. So I’ll see you next week, and you’re gonna get what’s coming to you, all right? See you then, Bianca. You’re done!”

During this week’s episode of SmackDown, Belair caught her pal, Naomi, chatting up Bayley, who continues her bid to con suckers into watching her back at WrestleMania when she challenges Iyo Sky and, by extension, the rest of Damage CTRL for the Women’s Championship.

Naturally, Belair wasn’t having any of that, as she continued to call Bayley out for all the terrible things she had done to Belair over the past two years.

Initially, Naomi sat sheepishly neutral like Switzerland as the two ladies began to go off on one another. As tempers flared, Naomi pulled Belair aside. Naomi validated her friend’s feelings but explained that she couldn’t change the past. Looking ahead, she assured Belair of her support and requested the same from the E-S-T, emphasizing the greater threat posed by Damage CTRL.

Later, as the queen of glow took to the ring to face the Genius of the Sky, she stood in the middle of the ring and watched on the big screen as Iyo beat the life out of Bayley, leaving her lying like a deflated tubeman. As for their match, the Women’s Champ picked up a decisive win before she and her buddies put boots (and Asuka’s mist) on Naomi’s face.

As all hope appeared lost, Belair made a mad dash to the ring and began to clean house on Damage CTRL. But the numbers still favored Iyo’s bunch, as they finally took down Belair. The beating she received was so severe that SmackDown’s TV producers had to hit Damage CTRL’s music to get them to stop.

While she may have done the right thing for someone she believes is her friend, in the end, Belair must do what’s right for herself. Bayley made her life miserable for years as Naomi pursued endeavors away from WWE. Now that Naomi’s back with a soft spot in her heart for Bayley that’s mushier than ever, Belair must realize Naomi is not a genuine ally.

Or not.

But if she chooses the latter, drubbings like the one she received on SmackDown are her rightful reward for being dumb. From the looks of it, her next gift could arrive as soon as next Friday.