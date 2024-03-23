Cody Rhodes stood firm during SmackDown faceoff with Roman Reigns

What a difference a year makes.

When Cody Rhodes first came face-to-face with Roman Reigns before their contest at WrestleMania 39, ironically, on SmackDown, Rhodes looked like a scolded puppy. Several times during their initial banter, Rhodes’ body language signaled defeat as he stepped back and lowered his head several times while Reigns dropped mic bomb after mic bomb.

Ahead of their championship rematch at this year’s WrestleMania, the two again came nose-to-nose on SmackDown, with Rhodes arriving more confident than when he first shared a ring with The Tribal Chief last spring. As they traded barbs, Rhodes stood firm with his eyes laser-focused on the champion for much of the segment. Unlike last year, where Rhodes took steps back, Rhodes at times advanced as he addressed Reigns.

To his credit, Reigns did his best to instill doubt into The American Nightmare, whom he called a politician. It was a fitting quip as these two dueled in a way that resembled a presidential debate. Reigns mocked Rhodes, calling him stupid for trusting Seth Rollins, a man with a known history of betrayal, as Reigns could attest to. In calling Rhodes a politician, he noted how Rhodes was a liar, someone who failed to live up to his promises and finished by calling him the greatest number two of all time.

“That’s all you will ever be,” said Reigns, “because I’m number one. Forever.”

But Rhodes remained firm and responded by posing a direct question to the Head of the Table. Similar to Reigns questioning Rollins’ loyalty to Rhodes, Cody reciprocated by questioning Reigns’ choice for a teammate — The Rock — for their main event tag team match on night one of WWE’s grand event.

“Can you trust your partner at WrestleMania?”

Next, Rhodes asked Reigns who is really in charge of the Bloodline: Reigns, The Tribal Chief, or The Rock, who now refers to himself as The Final Boss. Rhodes conceded that while future generations may grow up wanting to be the next Roman Reigns, he asserted that he is “the one” to dethrone Reigns.

As Rhodes extended his hand in an act of disingenuous sportsmanship, Reigns and his special counsel, Paul Heyman, left the ring. Previously, both men promised to show up alone to their superpower summit. But Reigns remembered how Rhodes, the Ted Cruz of WWE, lied to The Rock early on the Road to WrestleMania. Sensing he might get ambushed, Reigns snapped his fingers, and Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa appeared. Within moments, Rollins and Jey Uso slithered out, cloaked in dark hoodies, to offer immoral support for the Nightmare.

No punches were exchanged, but announcers Wade Barrett and Corey Graves observed that as both Rhodes and Reigns stood their ground, Rhodes appeared to have surprised Reigns, who seemed the least satisfied. Rhodes demonstrated significant improvement in confronting Reigns compared to last year, showcasing a newfound confidence that bolsters his 2024 campaign. Rhodes’ performance suggests that he could potentially unseat the incumbent, Reigns, this year.

Still, something appears off in this program.

Early clues suggested Rhodes and Rock were covertly working together to bring down the Bloodline from within. In the following days, subtle hints indicated that Rollins could stab Rhodes in the back. Now that WWE has acknowledged those possibilities during programming, a turn by Rock or Rollins seems too obvious.

Perhaps the person to keep an eye on is Jey Uso. Lately, Jey has hinted at a possible reunion with the Bloodline. On this week’s episode of Raw, Jey expressed to his brother, Jimmy, that he misses their time together. Before that, in an interview, Jey indicated his belief in the longevity of the Bloodline and expressed that it feels incomplete without him.

With two weeks until WrestleMania, the results of the event’s main matches and WWE’s future remain uncertain.

Is Jey Uso the swing vote in this championship encounter? Realizing that Rhodes is coming to WrestleMania fully loaded to neutralize the Bloodline, might Reigns have something or someone else up his sleeve? Or is it simply Rhodes’ time to finish his story?

As the suspense lingers, excitement continues to escalate, setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable night.