Dominik Mysterio is back in Rey’s business, just in time for WrestleMania

Dominik Mysterio’s not integral to the Tag title defense his Judgment Day teammates Finn Bálor & Damian Priest have coming up in Philadelphia. He also isn’t in his Mami’s good graces right now, especially after he let Rhea Ripley down against Ricochet this past Monday night on Raw. So despite being one of the most over acts in WWE, heading into the Mar. 22 SmackDown Dirty Dom didn’t have a clear direction for WrestleMania XL.

But that may have changed in a hurry after he showed up last night, wearing one of his dad’s masks and costing Rey his match against Santos Escobar.

The stipulation in this battle for lucha libre bragging rights was that no one from Escobar’s Legado Del Fantasma or Rey’s LWO could be at ringside. Being a member of The Judgment Day means Dom’s presence was didn’t violate that. His interference was against the rules of course, but... as the new heel pals explained in their post-show interview, a win is a win, una victoria es una victoria.

So where is this headed? We’re guessing Dom’s gonna get an opportunity to even his WrestleMania record against his deadbeat dad on either April 6 or 7 in Philadelphia. Tag match with Escobar against Rey and... Dragon Lee? Andrade? A multi-man (or person) affair with other LDF & LWO members?

Let us know what you think in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out our playlist of the rest of the highlights from the Mar. 22 SmackDown:

