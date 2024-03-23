The Rock is uniquely great at what he does, but his absence from this week’s SmackDown was a breath of fresh air and allowed WWE to focus on the fact that the WrestleMania main event is actually Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, and not Cody vs. The Rock.

Rhodes and Reigns closed out the show with a face-to-face confrontation where Roman labeled Cody with the words “stupid” and “idiot” for being gullible enough to trust Paul Heyman and show up alone. Roman said it’s that kind of foolish thinking that proves Cody can never be the face of the company.

From there Reigns and Rhodes each tried to convince the other that their respective partners at night one of WrestleMania (Seth Rollins & The Rock) can’t be trusted. That WWE keeps reminding us about a potential betrayal makes me think there will actually be one, and it’s probably The Rock who will turn.

Cody talked about becoming very familiar with how faction warfare works when he was “off doing something,” which was a reference to Roman’s shot at Cody’s wrestling career in between his WWE runs. Roman ripped on Cody’s recent fan-pleasing stories, and suggested Cody run for governor since he’s just like every other politician who makes promises to the people that he can’t keep. It was a lot of fun listening to this section of banter between both stars.

Roman then went in for the verbal kill by saying Cody is the greatest number two of all-time, but Roman is forever number one. Cody pushed back by saying Roman may be the face of this generation of wrestlers, but when it comes to who finally defeats Roman for the championship, Cody is The One. I was kind of hoping he’d put on sunglasses, transform into Neo, and punch Roman across the building at this point, but alas, it wasn’t meant to be.

Cody tried to shake the man’s hand after saying that, but Roman balked and instead snapped his fingers. That’s when the obvious trap was sprung, with Solo Sikoa and Jim Uso both showing up to presumably beat the crap out of Cody.

But it turns out that Cody Rhodes is not a stupid idiot, after all. He stood his ground and smiled, which led to Jey Uso and Seth Rollins showing up to have his back. The Bloodline froze in their tracks and decided not to make a move on the babyfaces.

It was a simple angle, all things considered, but I thought it was pretty effective at showing that Cody has indeed learned from last year’s mistakes with The Bloodline. He’s not a gullible fool and is now well-prepared for this faction warfare with Roman’s family.

All the rest

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar opened the show, with the rest of the LWO and Legado Del Fantasma barred from ringside. This was Rey’s return match after spending four months on the shelf, but Santos needed the win after recently losing a Street Fight to Carlito. WWE got around the stipulation in one of the better ways possible, with that shithead Dominik Mysterio once again getting involved in his deadbeat dad’s business (even wearing Rey’s mask) to screw over the old man. Hopefully this means we’re revisiting Rey vs. Dom in some form at WrestleMania 40, because I need a creative sequel to Dom’s amazing entrance from last year.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller cheated to pick up a win over the Good Bros and move closer to qualifying for the Six Pack ladder match at WrestleMania. It looks like WWE is finally throwing Waller and Theory a bone after they’ve spent the last month or more as crash test dummies to be destroyed by top babyfaces like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes.

It’s easy to relate to both Naomi and Bianca Belair as they approach the ongoing war between Bayley and Damage CTRL in completely opposite ways, and that makes for an interesting story. Damage CTRL attacked Bayley backstage and then helped IYO SKY beat Naomi in a singles match. Bayley wasn’t in the picture, so Belair came out this time to save Naomi from the post-match group beatdown. The EST briefly had her John Cena run of beating up the entire group all by herself before inevitably succumbing to the numbers game. Belair now has a match with Dakota Kai next week. Will she reluctantly accept that she needs to fight alongside Bayley in order to stand a chance against Damage CTRL?

It’s worth noting that Asuka was moving around okay and took a bump during that segment, so hopefully last week’s knee injury was just a minor thing and she’s good to go.

Jade Cargill officially signed with SmackDown! It’s about time. Let’s see if this means they now have a plan for her at WrestleMania. Notable stars like Bianca Belair and Tiffany Stratton still need a dance partner for the event...

Randy Orton ‘standing outta nowhere’ right next to Pretty Deadly to hear Kevin Owens’ request to be his tag partner next week was pretty damn funny. KO punching them both out in one motion was the cherry on top. I’m loving this “acquaintance” between Randy and Kevin.

LA Knight tried to make wrestling cool this week by going to AJ Styles’ house to whoop his ass. They brawled outside until those darn cops came by with all those WWE handcuffs to take LA away from the scene. This was definitely a better idea for Knight than beating up a television monitor with a chair backstage. Even so, it was relatively brief for a house call segment, and it still feels like their feud is a bit of an afterthought on the ‘Mania card.

The Street Profits finally got one over on Authors of Pain, using an inside cradle to eliminate AOP from making it to the Six Pack ladder match at WrestleMania. I have a feeling that AOP will screw over the Profits next week when they face Waller & Theory in the WrestleMania qualifying match. Then again, Montez Ford in a ladder match sounds like a must-see spectacle to me, so maybe I’m overthinking things.

The Cody/Roman face-to-face confrontation took up a good chunk of the final hour and was worth the wait. Everything else on the show ranged from okay to good, with pretty much every story progressing in a logical manner. The Dominik surprise was a welcome development, and now we also have Jade Cargill’s SmackDown debut to look forward to next week. Add it all up and it made for a good show.

Grade: B

