Two teams move one step closer to WrestleMania’s Tag Title Ladder Match

Over on Monday Night Raw, they just held qualifying matches for their three entries in the Six-Pack Ladder Match for The Judgment Day’s WWE Tag titles at WrestleMania XL.

In the spirit of March Madness, SmackDown put together a couple of brackets to determine the two teams they’ll send to The Linc on April 6 or 7. One mini-tournament started last week, and set up next Friday’s final between Legado Del Fantama’s Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo and the New Catch Republic duo of Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate.

The remaining two happened on FOX tonight (Mar. 22).

THE O.C. IS ON FIRE TONIGHT!



Can they move one step closer to #WrestleMania or will @_Theory1 and @GraysonWWE be able to turn this thing around? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/AhD6UfP9xC — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2024

Grayson Waller & Austin Theory are moving on after beating The O.C. by pinfall. Theory used the ropes for leverage when he rolled up Luke Gallows, who was selling a leg injury for much of the match.

The Street Profits later earned the right to face Waller & Theory for a spot in the ‘Mania match. Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins took a licking, but kept on ticking for a win that also gives them momentum in The Pride’s feud with The Final Testament.

On the Mar. 29 SmackDown, we’ll find which two blue teams will join champs Finn Bálor & Damian Priest, #DIY’s Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa, and The Awesome Truth (you know they are) in WrestleMania’s Ladder Match.

Let us know who you’re picking in the Street Profits vs. Theory & Waller and New Catch Republic vs. LDF finals, Cagesiders.