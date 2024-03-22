Jade Cargill is taking her talents to SmackDown, starting next week

WWE’s rollout of Jade Cargill has happened in phases. They made a big splash about signing her away from AEW last September. She appeared on all three television brands — Raw, NXT, and SmackDown — then exited our screens while they trained her up at the Performance Center. Cargill returned for a pretty perfectly orchestrated Royal Rumble appearance, then mostly left the stage again.

With only a few weeks to go before WrestleMania XL, we’d started to assume WWE would wait until after this year’s edition of their signature event to put Cargill on TV full-time. But then we got this on SmackDown tonight (Mar. 22)...

Jade’s bringing her talents to SmackDown, starting next Friday.

THIS IS HUGE!!! @Jade_Cargill will make her first official appearance as a #SmackDown Superstar NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/JcNtvMuT0W — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2024

WWE clearly has big plans for Jade, which makes the timing of this move very interesting. There’s only one episode of SmackDown after next week’s, and if they’re making time for her on television amidst putting the finishing touches on the ‘Mania build, you have to think she’s doing something in Philadelphia on April 6 or 7.

What will that be? Let us know what you think in the comments below, and we’ll keep you posted.