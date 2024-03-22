Drew McIntyre’s perfect reaction to Roman Reigns mocking CM Punk

Ever since turning heel — or as he would describe it, since he started telling the truth — last fall, Drew McIntyre’s been one of the best characters in pro wrestling.

Obviously, that’s mostly due to his work on WWE television. But it’s been supported and enhanced by McIntyre’s work online. From TikTok videos to Twitter memes, Drew’s social media game is second to none (he should be a shoe-in for the “Social Star of the Year” Slammy).

He may have outdone himself with this one, though.

During a great appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this afternoon (Mar. 22), Roman Reigns took a question about having been atop the WWE pecking order for four-plus years and counting and used it to take a swipe at CM Punk:

“I’m living my dream. This is what I wanted my whole life. I’m not one of them people that is, once I got there, it wasn’t what I expected. I’m not like CM Punk where I got to the top of the mountain, it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not what I expect so I’ma bitch about it.’ No. Once you reach goals, enjoy the dream. This is what you have been working for. That’s exactly what I’m doing.”

McIntyre’s got beef with Reigns and The Bloodline, but lately he’s focused all the energy he’s not expending on his WrestleMania XL for Seth Rollins onto Punk. So when he saw a clip of the man who got a Solo Sikoa-assisted victory over him at Clash at the Castle taking aim at the Best in the World, McIntyre offered a truce.

He used an iconic image of members of the Bloods and Crips making peace during the 1992 Los Angeles uprising, aka the Rodney King Riots, to do so:

Drew is way too good at this.