Here are the categories and nominees for WWE’s 2024 Slammy Awards

Earlier today (Mar. 22), WWE announced the return of The Slammy Awards for Sun., April 7 at WWE World at WrestleMania in Philadelphia.
Fan votes will determine the winners, and WWE opened the voting by posting a list of Awards and the nominees in each category. Voting runs through next Weds., Mar. 27. Here they are...
• Rhea Ripley
• Bianca Belair
• Bayley
• IYO SKY
• Becky Lynch
• Cody Rhodes
• Roman Reigns
• Seth “Freakin” Rollins
• Gunther
• Logan Paul
• Cody Rhodes
• Roman Reigns
• Bianca Belair
• Seth “Freakin” Rollins
• Rhea Ripley
• Becky Lynch
• The Rock
• Dominik Mysterio (WrestleMania 39)
• CM Punk
• The Rock
• Nia Jax
• Randy Orton
• Naomi
• The Judgment Day
• Alpha Academy
• Imperium
• The Bloodline
• Damage CTRL
• Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
• “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio
• Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL
• Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
• R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day
• Ilja Dragunov
• Carmelo Hayes
• Lyra Valkyria
• Tiffany Stratton
• Bron Breakker
• Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest – San Juan Street Fight (Backlash 2023)
• Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber 2023)
• Gunther vs. Chad Gable (Raw 9/4/23)
• Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair (SummerSlam 2023)
• Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)
• Rey Mysterio punches “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (SmackDown 3/24/23)
• CM Punk returns to WWE (Survivor Series 2023)
• IYO SKY cashing in the Money in The Bank Contract (SummerSlam 2023)
• The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania XL Press Conference)
• Damage CTRL turns on Bayley (SmackDown 2/2/24)
• Cody Rhodes slaps The Rock (SmackDown 3/8/24)
• Grayson Waller
• Logan Paul
• Drew McIntyre
• Chelsea Green
• Liv Morgan
Breakout Superstar of the Year
• Jey Uso
• Tiffany Stratton
• Pretty Deadly
• Dragon Lee
• LA Knight
Vote for your picks at the links in the category headers.
