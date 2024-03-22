 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here are the categories and nominees for WWE’s 2024 Slammy Awards

By Sean Rueter
Earlier today (Mar. 22), WWE announced the return of The Slammy Awards for Sun., April 7 at WWE World at WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

Fan votes will determine the winners, and WWE opened the voting by posting a list of Awards and the nominees in each category. Voting runs through next Weds., Mar. 27. Here they are...

Female Superstar of the Year

• Rhea Ripley
• Bianca Belair
• Bayley
• IYO SKY
• Becky Lynch

Male Superstar of the Year

• Cody Rhodes
• Roman Reigns
• Seth “Freakin” Rollins
• Gunther
• Logan Paul

Best Entrance

• Cody Rhodes
• Roman Reigns
• Bianca Belair
• Seth “Freakin” Rollins
• Rhea Ripley
• Becky Lynch
• The Rock
• Dominik Mysterio (WrestleMania 39)

Return of the Year

• CM Punk
• The Rock
• Nia Jax
• Randy Orton
• Naomi

Faction of the Year

• The Judgment Day
• Alpha Academy
• Imperium
• The Bloodline
• Damage CTRL

Rivalry of the Year

• Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
• “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio vs. Rey Mysterio
• Bianca Belair vs. Damage CTRL
• Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes
• R-Truth vs. The Judgment Day

NXT Superstar of the Year

• Ilja Dragunov
• Carmelo Hayes
• Lyra Valkyria
• Tiffany Stratton
• Bron Breakker

Match of the Year

• Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest – San Juan Street Fight (Backlash 2023)
• Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber 2023)
• Gunther vs. Chad Gable (Raw 9/4/23)
• Asuka vs. Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair (SummerSlam 2023)
• Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39)

OMG Moment of the Year

• Rey Mysterio punches “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio (SmackDown 3/24/23)
• CM Punk returns to WWE (Survivor Series 2023)
• IYO SKY cashing in the Money in The Bank Contract (SummerSlam 2023)
• The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania XL Press Conference)
• Damage CTRL turns on Bayley (SmackDown 2/2/24)
• Cody Rhodes slaps The Rock (SmackDown 3/8/24)

Social Star of the Year

• Grayson Waller
• Logan Paul
• Drew McIntyre
• Chelsea Green
• Liv Morgan

Breakout Superstar of the Year

• Jey Uso
• Tiffany Stratton
• Pretty Deadly
• Dragon Lee
• LA Knight

Vote for your picks at the links in the category headers.

