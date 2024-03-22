For the past several weeks, we’ve become accustomed to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dropping long promos on Cody Rhodes and his “walking clown emoji” sidekick Seth Rollins on Friday afternoons before WWE SmackDown hits the airwaves.

We still might hear from The Great One yet today (Mar. 22). But seeing as it’s WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns who’s set to go face-to-face with Rhodes on this week’s show, it’s fitting that The Tribal Chief got offer his take on everything that’s led to both of WrestleMania XL’s main events this Friday.

The Head of the Table didn’t just tweet something out, either. He was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show. That meant Roman’s remarks didn’t technically come in promo format, but some of his interview answers served as mini-promos.`

The ESPN and Raw commentator teed things up for Reigns by asking for his thoughts on “the whole ‘Cody Crybabies’ situation with The Rock and his [Rhodes’] fans, and what are your thoughts on Cody’s Story only being finished by beating you”. Roman gave a great answer that managed to include some AEW shade and plant some more seeds for an eventual feud with The Rock:

“I think everybody’s story revolves around me. He’s just one of many that’s just trying to tie this thing up. But at the end of the day, he’s just a chapter in the big book. “This thing’s been started since August of 2020, since I came back and I told the whole world that I was the Head of the Table. That I was the head of the greatest wrestling dynasty to ever exist, the Anoa’i Fatu Dynasty. And that’s the thing. We’ve done so much great things that we’ve made this place, it’s like there’s a magnetism — we pulled you [McAfee] in. ‘Man, The Bloodline’s doing all kinds of things, let’s go do that. Let’s be a part of that.’ “Same thing with Cody... Cody was off doing who cares, a whole lot of nothing. He saw what were doing in WWE and he wanted to be a part of that. Hollywood, Dwayne saw what we were doing. I’m the only guy that didn’t have to go to Hollywood. Hollywood came to me.”

Regarding a possible return to The Rock program for Reigns, McAfee started to ask his Tribal Chief about Rocky’s tendency to put his own spin on the hand gesture when The Bloodline puts “The Ones” up. Pat got distracted by a fan’s sign calling for Rock vs. Reigns match though, and asked why everyone wants to see the cousins face off.

Roman reminded him that not long ago a lot of folks loudly made it known they wanted to see a Cody rematch instead of a battle for the Head of the Table, which allowed him to explain his current major issue with Rhodes — he and his “crybabies” took away Roman’s “endgame” against The Rock:

“It’s two of the greatest Superstars to ever do it. We have one who’s currently dominating Hollywood, the other currently dominating WWE. Why wouldn’t you want to put that match together? That’s what I’m saying, that’s the big gripe with Cody. He’s a crybaby. His fans... “We’ve given that bum plenty of time. We’ve given that chump plenty of time to do his thing. Let’s be honest — if guys my age, that small minority of our WWE wrestling fanbase weren’t a bunch of bitches crying the whole time, he would have never got that buzz and ya’ll would have been smitten with The Rock vs. the Tribal Chief. That’s what it was. “But that’s the beauty of this business. Things can happen on the drop of a dime, and you have to be able to either call an audible or ride that wave that is coming. For me, that was the endgame. Let me make the final statement. Put the stamp of approval — seal the deal. I beat The Rock, ain’t nobody ever questioning what I’ve done here. And Cody took that from me. “And that’s the thing. We’re such a close family, we handle things the right way. Fortunately, we have a ring to settle our differences — and Jey & Jim know that, and they’re doing that. But that’s the thing. He took that from me. He took that storybook ending. Because imagine, somebody who just pops up out of nowhere and they’e talking about, ‘This is my story.’ You ain’t even been here half the time! You just got here. You literally just got here two years ago... “Our society is a bunch of sheep, right? You tell ‘em, you can Jedi ‘em, and they’re like, ‘Cody is the good guy. Look, he signs autographs.’ That guy is a politician.”

There’s time for Roman to smash the politician and his movie star cousin. Like Jey Uso, Reigns says there are years left for The Bloodline:

“I’m just scratching he surface. I’m still experimenting, we’re still figuring stuff out. There’s so much room left to grow... I’m 38 years young. I’m a young man. I’ve got so much stuff to do left. If we were able to do this in four years, imagine what we can conquer in another decade. Like I said, the work’s being put in... I don’t see it stopping any time. You just said. We’re about to set more records WrestleMania weekend with the main events. We’re chasing landmarks and different history marks as far as title reigns, so there’s so much history left to make — I don’t see it ever ending.”

McAfee is obviously a WWE co-worker, and does his job well in setting Reigns up for success here. Regardless, it’s another reminder of how great Roman is in this kind of format when he can put his own spin on his & The Bloodline’s story.

The whole interview is worth a watch. You’ll get to see some of Roman’s non-PG material (calling Michael Cole a “dick rider” for his over-the-top praise of John Cena), pick a side in the coming Uso vs. Uso battle (“no YEET”), take a jab at an old nemesis he might be facing in the not-too-distant future (“I’m not like CM Punk where I got to the top of the mountain and it’s like, ‘Oh, it’s not what I expect so I’ma bitch about it’”), and sing the praises of his Wise Man Paul Heyman (“nobody deserves a Hall of Fame induction more than him”).

The video above should be cued up, but if not McAfee’s introduction of the champ starts shortly after the 2:21:00 mark.